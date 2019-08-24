Sir Capital Management LP Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Trimmed as Stock Declined; American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Shareholder Stralem & Co Lowered Its Stake by $900,135

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 85,620 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 96,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.93M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 6.18M were accumulated by Cushing Asset Limited Partnership. Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Loeb Prtn has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Andra Ap has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 43,142 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. American Insur Communications Tx holds 0.04% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Com reported 60,880 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 608,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 104,064 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0.26% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Co Inc reported 2,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 848 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0% or 799 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,527 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. City reported 6,788 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,122 shares. Hexavest reported 688,551 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 37,823 shares. Boston Partners holds 969,961 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ing Groep Nv reported 9,919 shares.