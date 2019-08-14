Sir Capital Management LP Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Increased by $12.52 Million; Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Its Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position by $674,360; Market Valuation Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 204.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 236,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 351,662 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.40M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 13,228 shares. 90,169 are held by Monarch Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 29,542 shares. Highline Mgmt Lp reported 5.82% stake. Lonestar Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 200,067 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 321,406 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Moreover, Westfield Management Lp has 0.3% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 723,431 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Llc stated it has 127,274 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 472,977 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 76,703 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Limited has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). D E Shaw has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,395 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 137,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 71,581 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated. 2,319 are held by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Associated Banc stated it has 216,254 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 353,558 shares. Founders Secs Limited Company has 11,735 shares. 8,516 are owned by Concorde Asset Limited Com. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma stated it has 9,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gruss stated it has 6,000 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2.46M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chemung Canal holds 2.12% or 189,829 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated invested in 9.4% or 400.00 million shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.