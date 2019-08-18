Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position By $29.27 Million; Hyman Charles D Increased By $1.03 Million Its Southern Co (SO) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 202.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 192,598 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 287,800 shares with $43.83 million value, up from 95,202 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC

Hyman Charles D increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 20,220 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Hyman Charles D holds 401,261 shares with $20.74M value, up from 381,041 last quarter. Southern Co now has $60.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 6.26 million shares traded or 42.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared

Among 7 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $198 highest and $158 lowest target. $181.71’s average target is 45.82% above currents $124.61 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, May 8. Barclays Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $198 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $185 target. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 3,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated has 14,646 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt reported 6,840 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,402 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 113,508 shares. 5,000 are owned by Southport Lc. Moreover, Jennison has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 54,617 shares. 31,958 are held by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. 19,901 are held by M&T Bancorporation. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 0.95% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 18,083 were reported by Rafferty Asset Lc. Sei Investments reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1,747 were reported by Greenleaf Trust. Motco has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.67% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 265,076 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Heritage Mgmt holds 12,392 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Llc holds 8,694 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 5,217 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company owns 132,186 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,605 shares. Moreover, Chatham Capital has 0.19% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 14,462 shares. Security National Communication stated it has 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Benedict Financial Advsr stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kings Point Capital holds 0.03% or 2,460 shares in its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0.07% or 15,653 shares. Cordasco Network holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 62,575 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,900 shares. Arrow Fin holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,056 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.60’s average target is -8.49% below currents $57.48 stock price. Southern Co had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5400 target in Friday, August 16 report.