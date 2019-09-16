Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $353,400 as Stock Value Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Washington Trust Company Lowered Its Stake

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,984 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 61,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 165,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 106,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 18.08 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Il holds 123,439 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Lp has 1.25% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 4.51M shares. Millennium Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Principal Financial Group invested in 2.20M shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 76,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.55M were accumulated by Legal General Group Inc Public Limited. 180 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Qcm Cayman invested 3.97% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Proshare Ltd Company has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 69,228 shares. Fincl Mgmt Professionals invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 149,248 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.06% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 175,876 shares to 338,600 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 326,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,175 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 10,771 shares to 901,999 shares, valued at $50.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 2,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

