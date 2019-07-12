Sir Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $9.98 Million as Shares Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $1.16 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 70,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 2.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $100.28. About 848,642 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Plancorp Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 5,172 shares in its portfolio. 19,296 are held by Stephens Ar. Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sun Life Finance Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Opus Cap Grp Ltd Com reported 2,885 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3.40M are owned by Legal & General Group Public Limited Co. Pitcairn has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 7,861 shares. 1,529 were reported by Motco. Nomura Hldg invested in 5,377 shares. Goodman Financial, a Texas-based fund reported 3,567 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 47,861 shares to 80,861 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 608,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,255 shares to 190,935 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 167,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 62,091 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,281 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 66,356 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 0% or 11,806 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd stated it has 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company owns 46,420 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roberts Glore & Company Il has 0.85% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lifeplan Finance Gru, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,371 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 1,302 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 123,108 shares.

