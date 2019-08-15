Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Tenaris S A (TS) Holding by $10.89 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Boosted Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $353,790 as Share Price Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 84.46M shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 118.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 388,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 717,648 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, up from 328,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 2.38M shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenaris Has The Right Ammo To Stay Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE meeting with unions this week to renegotiate contract – Albany Business Review” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE’s largest union OKs agreement, putting labor woes to rest – Boston Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 147,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 12,604 were reported by Main Street. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 22,564 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.27% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 195,503 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smith Salley Associates reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 457,158 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Maryland Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Seabridge Inv Lc holds 0% or 1,266 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 125,201 shares.