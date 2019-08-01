Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Mastec (MTZ) Holding by $1.92 Million; Share Value Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose, Motco Has Cut Its Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 88.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 40,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 45,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 928,028 shares traded or 44.46% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Motco decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 77,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 77,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 28.89 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Names AWS (AMZN) as its Preferred Cloud Provider to Double-Down on Focus to Disrupt Health Care – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner’s voluntary separations achieve $40M of its targeted $200M in cuts – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

