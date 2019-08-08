Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Mastec (MTZ) Position; Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stake By $3.41 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 88.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 40,040 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 5,200 shares with $250,000 value, down from 45,240 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 955,708 shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) stake by 287.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 425,679 shares as Endo Intl Plc (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 573,738 shares with $4.61M value, up from 148,059 last quarter. Endo Intl Plc now has $485.55 million valuation. The stock increased 9.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 10.97M shares traded or 111.11% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 28/05/2018 – Camurus AB: Camurus announces NDA resubmission of weekly and monthly buprenorphine depots to FDA; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 25/05/2018 – lndivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Endo (ENDP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Endo (ENDP) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teva Pharmaceuticals News: Why TEVA Stock Is Sliding Today – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endo Applauds US District Court Decision that Vasopressin Cannot be Used for Compounding by Outsourcing Facilities – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 163,237 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 145,888 shares. Sei Investments holds 12,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 876,225 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 42,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 15,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 177,700 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Edgestream Lp stated it has 47,160 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv reported 105,413 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 13,944 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 131,043 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 8 report. JP Morgan downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Monday, May 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $900 target. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, June 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Monday, August 5 report. Citigroup maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.