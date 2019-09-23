Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Huntsman (HUN) Holding by $1.19 Million as Stock Declined; Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Cut Holding by $486,805

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 9,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.25 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 1.31M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 59,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 757,682 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.49M, down from 817,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 552,664 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 49,776 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pacific Global Inv Mngmt invested in 27,763 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% or 304,375 shares in its portfolio. Finance Architects owns 937 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company has 144,665 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 175,222 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 5,258 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 286,353 shares. Griffin Asset owns 19,809 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 36,660 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com owns 33,875 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 114,100 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $95.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 34,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK).

More important recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq”, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). First Advsr LP holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 369,000 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 24,349 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has 1.37 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 228,112 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 131,845 are held by Burney Co. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 138,788 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 164,378 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 52,720 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 4,650 are owned by Sit Invest Associates. Bessemer Grp reported 18,943 shares. 95,500 are owned by Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 118,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 252,049 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares to 166,646 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.