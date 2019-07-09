Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $15.58 Million; Stock Value Rose; Gagnon Securities Has Cut Stake in Ensign Group (ENSG) by $998,529

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 132,476 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 107.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 2.31M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 11,100 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 35,700 shares. Cap Mgmt invested in 27,400 shares. Brinker Capital owns 34,154 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.03 million were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 368,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 210,176 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Petrus Trust Com Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 13,404 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has 156 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 692,408 shares in its portfolio. Penn Mgmt Communications invested 1.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Price T Rowe Md has 14.79 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares to 39,840 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.37M for 28.19 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $913,036 activity.