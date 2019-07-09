Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $16.72 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Increased Position by $2.19 Million as Stock Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 165,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 354,772 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, up from 189,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 804,283 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 614.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares to 164,729 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Shouldnâ€™t Invest in the FANG Stocks – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On Disney, Netflix – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Netflix, Accenture, ConocoPhillips and BlackRock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for PG&E Corp. (PCG) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

