Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $18.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $290.79. About 30,636 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1614.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 666,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 707,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46M, up from 41,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 1.03M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.29 million for 17.56 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

