Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $17.32 Million; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Has Lowered by $55.44 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 518,965 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1614.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 666,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 707,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46M, up from 41,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65M shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 44 shares. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Paragon Cap Management Lc owns 20 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists, Indiana-based fund reported 3,780 shares. 1,401 were reported by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Moreover, Coatue Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,192 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,574 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 285 shares. 720 are held by Accuvest Glob Advsrs. Regions Fincl has 360 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Llc accumulated 0.28% or 10,187 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 2,650 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 70 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Hartung Jack sold $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 7,150 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares to 144,038 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,901 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).