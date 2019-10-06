Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) as Market Valuation Declined; As Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Glynn Capital Management Trimmed Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 312,546 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.81 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sir Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 221,217 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. American Century Companies Incorporated invested in 6,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 70,402 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd, California-based fund reported 17,944 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 555,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.04% stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 27,251 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bokf Na invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 6,615 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 25,696 shares. Principal Gp Inc owns 7,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 was made by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. The insider 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought 28,487 shares worth $1.85 million.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 326,778 shares to 460,175 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 250,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,644 shares, and cut its stake in Venator Matls Plc.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares to 176,003 shares, valued at $22.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 11,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,000 were reported by Leonard Green & Lp. Lincoln National has 1,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 29,921 shares. Finance Architects Inc accumulated 170 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 23,339 shares. 10,190 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mngmt. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 1,547 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc reported 547,288 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 12,837 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 21,700 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 17,638 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 75 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Federated Invsts Pa reported 1.04% stake.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.52M for 93.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

