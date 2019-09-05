Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stake; Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shorts Lowered By 6.54%

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 712.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 2.33M shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 34.68%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 2.66M shares with $7.28 million value, up from 326,658 last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $809.07 million valuation. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 6.16M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS FILES UP TO $88M SHRS OFFERING; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) had a decrease of 6.54% in short interest. MAXR’s SI was 10.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.54% from 10.81M shares previously. With 2.25M avg volume, 5 days are for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s short sellers to cover MAXR’s short positions. The SI to Maxar Technologies Inc’s float is 35.61%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 770,664 shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $4.65-EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $300 MLN TO $400 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Shareholders Voted in Favor the Election of All Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.47, EST. 93C; 29/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Releases GBDX Notebooks Commercially, Further Accelerating Machine Learning Innovation; 06/03/2018 – Commercial satellite built by Maxar Technologies’ SSL successfully begins on orbit operations, demonstrating leadership in new space economy; 16/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies Selected by Forbes as a Top Workplace in America; 09/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies: Total Funded Order Backlog $3.3 Billion as of March 31; 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD MAXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $72

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $411.82 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

