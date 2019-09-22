Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding by $10.67 Million as Market Value Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Decreased Holding

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 892,074 shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47 million shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability owns 224,401 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division owns 7,463 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based U S Glob Invsts has invested 0.82% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,600 shares stake. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 41,993 shares. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd Com owns 50,005 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 413,800 shares. 78,135 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Shelton Capital owns 3,255 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 93,279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Greenlight Cap has 2.56% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Leavell Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $814.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 111,800 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 10,306 shares. Gates Capital owns 1.14M shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 333,951 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Street invested in 0% or 823,061 shares. 16,504 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability. Enterprise Fincl stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc stated it has 139,611 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2,990 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 25,758 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 51,332 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 804,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160. The insider Dockman William C. bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210.