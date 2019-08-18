Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Eqt (EQT) as Share Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Raised Stake

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 5,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 155,621 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.56 million, up from 149,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 187.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 802,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50 million, up from 427,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 4.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV) by 30,269 shares to 184,797 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Cap Limited Liability owns 12,645 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Cap reported 0.34% stake. Alpha Cubed owns 208,832 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc holds 2.34% or 23,410 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff Com Inc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 2.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howe & Rusling has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Phocas Financial holds 5,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jones Financial Lllp invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco New York reported 1,122 shares. Barton Investment Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,440 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,295 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 51,225 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 323,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,906 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Class Action – Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fredâ€™s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Rice makes 2 more top hires at EQT – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Class Action Update – Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fredâ€™s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $724,462 activity. Smith Jimmi Sue had bought 6,000 shares worth $118,740. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith David Joseph. $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. $161,745 worth of stock was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29.