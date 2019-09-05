Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) as Stock Value Declined; Robecosam Ag Holding in Aqua America (WTR) Boosted as Share Value Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 1.18 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 239,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 287,920 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 44,572 shares to 248,296 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 408,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,000 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Communication holds 0.99% or 96,232 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 87,510 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 103,077 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 1,280 shares. Bluestein R H And Communications reported 10,100 shares stake. Coastline Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 65,423 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,881 shares stake. State Street Corporation reported 9.49M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 281,633 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Lc holds 0.06% or 5,725 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications has 0.07% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,743 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of accumulated 9,500 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 46,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 10,150 shares. Philadelphia reported 22,673 shares stake.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.