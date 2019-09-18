Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Murphy Oil (MUR) as Stock Declined; As Callaway Golf (ELY) Market Valuation Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.03 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 62.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 178,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 465,247 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 287,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 1.73 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp analyzed 326,778 shares as the company's stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 460,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34M, down from 786,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.65% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 4.24M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold MUR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny has 46,682 shares. 209 were reported by Csat Advisory Lp. Westpac Bk holds 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 25,701 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 33,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 25,119 shares. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 0% or 2 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 136 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc stated it has 27,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 696 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 14,601 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 202,025 shares. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares to 776,919 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 140,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MUR’s profit will be $37.32M for 25.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Expecting From Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 was made by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. 6,575 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P..

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 300,527 shares to 320,187 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 231,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,339 shares, and cut its stake in Impinj Inc.