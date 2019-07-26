Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $17.45 Million; Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $365,427 as Stock Declined

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,125 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 64,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 583,664 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 9.20M shares traded or 40.20% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 666,009 shares to 707,260 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 608,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,919 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 28.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 5.69M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 167,414 shares. 12.58 million were reported by Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.29M shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 1,262 shares. Amer Asset Management accumulated 8,202 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 349,292 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested in 40,631 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 111,865 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 1.37M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 496 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 556,900 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 32,895 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nbw Capital Ltd accumulated 2.24% or 284,345 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Bowman William R also sold $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares. Shares for $150,178 were sold by OBOURN CANDY M.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17,940 shares to 22,940 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).