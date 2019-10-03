Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Valuation Declined; Northcoast Asset Management Stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Has Boosted by $7.35 Million as Shares Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 188,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 99,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, down from 287,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 1.68 million shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) by 1676.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 90,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 96,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, up from 5,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 791,798 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 17,018 shares to 34,584 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 12,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,191 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelitycovington Tr (FHLC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Darsana Cap Partners LP holds 17.83% or 6.75M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,555 shares. Morgan Stanley has 315,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,206 are owned by Comerica Commercial Bank. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 264,727 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 13,470 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 0.03% or 5,885 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 49,362 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 372,315 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 210,514 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 15,759 shares. Amp Cap Investors invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 212,042 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing CEO says 737 production plans safe for now – Wichita Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Care.com, AngloGold Ashanti, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit in the running for more work with Mitsubishi – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 26,440 shares. Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,697 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 134,553 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.08% or 10,957 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Serv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Becker Cap Mngmt has 6,596 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,211 shares. Stephens Ar holds 20,603 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 72,041 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Westwood Holdings Grp has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Personal Services stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 3,443 were reported by Hellman Jordan Management Com Ma. Missouri-based Fincl Service has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 13.94 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).