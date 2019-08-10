Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut By $9.98 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 42.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 144,038 shares with $13.71 million value, down from 249,080 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Northeast Investment Management decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 114,914 shares with $11.96 million value, down from 118,372 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $292.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management increased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 6,938 shares to 45,047 valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,132 shares and now owns 118,825 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital invested in 1.8% or 71,804 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lakeview Capital Prns owns 10,735 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has invested 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camarda Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 169 shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 125 shares. Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wetherby Asset Management has 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old Point & Fin Services N A owns 67,273 shares. American Bank invested in 0.03% or 918 shares. Sg Americas Securities has 527,237 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,544 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 250,841 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Trustco Bancshares Corp N Y accumulated 3.46% or 29,554 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $91 target. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, May 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, May 28.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsr has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 5,755 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,795 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Communications Inc reported 47,308 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company has 3,369 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 503,190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 157,812 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management stated it has 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 79,800 were reported by Denali Limited Liability. Blume Management, California-based fund reported 175 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 236,162 shares to 351,662 valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chemours Co stake by 195,972 shares and now owns 297,500 shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.