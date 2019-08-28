Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Anadarko Pete (APC) Position by $14.58 Million as Valuation Rose; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding as Stock Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 263,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 587,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 18,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 3,430 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 21,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $200.88. About 260,945 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 17,723 shares to 25,494 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 138 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp invested in 12,300 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,873 shares. Asset One Communication Ltd holds 0.07% or 75,020 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 9,589 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dnb Asset As owns 25,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,700 are owned by Globeflex Cap L P. Kbc Gp Nv holds 64,360 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Becker Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,140 shares. Korea Corp owns 50,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 0.26% or 9,129 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 915 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 165,575 shares to 354,772 shares, valued at $36.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 802,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa owns 6,647 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 18,849 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 212,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 2.92M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 19,400 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,833 shares. 4,500 were reported by Murphy Cap Management. Estabrook owns 1,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benin Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,307 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kistler invested in 0.01% or 425 shares. Levin Strategies Lp invested in 81,195 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 94,820 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.