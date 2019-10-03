Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Market Value Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Lowered Stake in Stepan Co (SCL) as Share Price Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 165,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 106,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.215. About 13.57M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 16,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 56,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, down from 72,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 22,874 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 200,762 shares to 154,010 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 250,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,644 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Gramercy Funds Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.99% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Css Limited Liability Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 123,439 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Calamos Lc invested in 123,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0% or 218 shares. Moreover, Tensile Capital Limited Liability has 2.55% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 149,248 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 863 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company holds 34,766 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 270,589 shares. Shine Inv Advisory invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Credit Agricole S A holds 6,773 shares. Geode Management Limited Company reported 5.54 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Citigroup reported 15,103 shares stake. 24,500 were reported by Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.15% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 116,252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 7,600 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Victory Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). United Cap Advisers Lc holds 0% or 2,325 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 23,300 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 36,633 shares. Menta Ltd Co invested in 0.25% or 6,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Advsr Asset Mngmt has 1,818 shares. Ftb accumulated 237 shares.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.39 million for 20.14 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.00% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 20,105 shares to 268,991 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 207,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $130,750 activity. Rojo Luis also bought $22,059 worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) shares.