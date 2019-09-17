Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position; Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) Stock Price Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 176,009 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 45,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 32,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 78,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 80,761 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. 1,000 shares were bought by Dockman William C., worth $68,210.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Spark Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,591 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.05% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gates Capital Mngmt invested 3.63% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Icon Advisers holds 77,900 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 48,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 50,936 shares. 40 North Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 9.34 million shares or 70.32% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Clark Capital Management Grp Inc owns 275,932 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 295,151 shares to 437,768 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 804,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37M shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 123,540 shares to 270,719 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 8,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 534,068 shares. Parametric Llc invested in 77,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). United Serv Automobile Association holds 188,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 395,002 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd holds 19,663 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 13,894 shares stake. 889,042 were accumulated by Boston. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.78% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 291,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 1.45M shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 860,655 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 13,470 shares. 1492 Mgmt Llc has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Leavell Invest Inc reported 16,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.