Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Eqt (EQT) by $16.05 Million; Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Increased by $970,992 Its Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 187.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 802,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50 million, up from 427,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 8.81 million shares traded or 111.58% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,137 shares to 62,125 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,105 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares to 394,901 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208. 7,903 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. Shares for $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. The insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.