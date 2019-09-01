Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $17.45 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Cut Position

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 186,682 shares. 221,000 are owned by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,528 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt has 12,865 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 9,894 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 13.29M shares. Cadence Bankshares Na stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sns Finance Grp Incorporated Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greenwood Associate Ltd Com reported 36,163 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton holds 900 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 95,000 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Btim Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Milestone Group has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 1,893 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 666,009 shares to 707,260 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 80,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 98,570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.17% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20.40 million shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.17% or 8,406 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 45,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rare reported 12.62% stake. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 349,292 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 34,243 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 230,979 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 23,000 shares. Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

