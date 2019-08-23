Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $9.98 Million as Share Price Rose; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Increased Position by $43.02 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 7.68 million shares traded or 62.85% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 24,764 shares. Us State Bank De holds 324,108 shares. Sir Capital Ltd Partnership has 2.52% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 5,310 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc. Modera Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 3,419 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited Com stated it has 304,212 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greenleaf Trust owns 6,183 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc holds 1.57% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 63,924 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 191,378 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 5.05 million shares stake. New York-based Element Management Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tru Advisors accumulated 1.23% or 10,935 shares. Gradient Llc reported 80,387 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 19,551 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 526,500 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 565,800 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0% or 1,012 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 207,098 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 121,686 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). James Inv Research accumulated 163,480 shares. Walthausen And Co Ltd Com owns 1.02M shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Gp invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 4,981 shares stake. Merian (Uk) stated it has 1.03 million shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Co reported 12,016 shares.