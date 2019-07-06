Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR) by $2.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Valuation Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Increased Its Holding by $808,990

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 65,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 481,769 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.20 million shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.87M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828.