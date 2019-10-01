Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding as Share Price Declined; Palouse Capital Management Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) Increased by $520,847 as Share Value Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 188,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 99,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, down from 287,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.50 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 27,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 81,206 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 53,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 5.77M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares to 403,938 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West invested in 0.28% or 15,569 shares. Jcic Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jnba Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 369,297 shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability Company reported 2,985 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Raymond James & reported 0.09% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.03% or 1.29M shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us stated it has 0.17% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Duncker Streett And holds 0.09% or 2,737 shares. Smithfield has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 608 shares. Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 65,927 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Perkins Coie Trust Commerce invested in 0% or 13 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 14.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

