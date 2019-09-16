Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $21.68 Million as Shares Rose; Parkwood Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $4.00 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 13,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 18,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 906,873 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 200,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 154,010 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.78 million, down from 354,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 1.57M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,271 shares to 141,302 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 12,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 13.72 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95,962 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).