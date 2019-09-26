Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake by $4.57 Million; Stock Price Declined; Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Its Position in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by $27.22 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 618,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 12.62M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557.24 million, down from 13.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 815,702 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 20/03/2018 – 62OM: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 65BY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 11GJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 175,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 338,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, down from 514,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 647,249 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67 million shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 143,618 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Amp Invsts owns 271,614 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cohen Mngmt stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Keybank National Association Oh reported 193,787 shares stake. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.48% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 49,322 are held by Highlander Capital Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 701,166 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hartford Inv Mgmt Com has invested 0.17% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Front Barnett Associates accumulated 7,510 shares or 0.06% of the stock. St James Investment Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.48% or 584,012 shares. Gabelli Company Invest Advisers owns 19,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Gradient Investments Ltd Co holds 0% or 585 shares in its portfolio.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares to 166,646 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $699.95 million for 11.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.