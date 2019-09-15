Sir Capital Management LP Cut Position in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) by $6.75 Million; North Star Investment Management Cut Daktronics (DAKT) Position by $630,000 as Valuation Declined

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Daktronics Inc (DAKT) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.92% . The institutional investor held 142,050 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $876,000, down from 247,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Daktronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 211,801 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 24.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 250,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 226,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, down from 476,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 147,127 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 29,961 shares to 211,190 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold DAKT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Counsel has 46,331 shares. 98,616 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Axa reported 22,200 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 21,647 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,984 shares. 699,008 are held by State Bank Of New York Mellon. 36,844 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Century Inc invested in 13,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 1 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 114,547 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) or 6,309 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Parametric Associates Ltd Llc owns 35,666 shares. Next Finance Gru Inc holds 24,900 shares.

More notable recent Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daktronics Inc (DAKT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Daktronics, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Daktronics, Inc. Adopts New Shareholder Rights Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Daktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares to 403,938 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $389.96M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.