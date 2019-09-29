Sir Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Quanta Svcs (PWR); As Udr Com (UDR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Has Decreased by $427,064 Its Stake

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 37,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 1.63 million shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 2.47M shares traded or 90.51% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG) by 2,225 shares to 45,732 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 34,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28M for 23.24 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 5,294 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 37,631 shares. Mai Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 648 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 2,188 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation owns 48,971 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.07% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 648 were reported by Markston Intll Ltd Liability Co. 6,924 were accumulated by Axa. Weiss Multi holds 0.53% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 446,843 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 459,209 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 160,400 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 3,666 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 54,344 shares.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 200,762 shares to 154,010 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 188,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,337 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating Quanta Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PWR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.