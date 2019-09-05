Sir Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Winslow Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by $324,342

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $192.1. About 271,059 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 337.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 80,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 104,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $227.42. About 647,214 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares to 419,019 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,729 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Company has 1,269 shares. Peoples Financial Service holds 10,083 shares. 3,703 are owned by Mraz Amerine & Assocs. Brown Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cape Ann Commercial Bank reported 2,025 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 15,555 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 3,529 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 34,800 were reported by Opus Inv. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.75% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). D E Shaw And Inc holds 387,310 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Opus Group Inc Lc owns 4,370 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 5,841 shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). France-based Natixis has invested 0.25% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,727 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 30,051 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 2,019 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 5,531 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.08% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 12,878 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 3,127 shares. 40,643 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,476 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 214 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.04% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 26,200 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.36% or 39,944 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.03% or 552,857 shares. 11,504 were reported by Systematic Finance L P.