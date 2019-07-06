Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $15.58 Million as Market Value Rose; Bradley Foster & Sargent Decreased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 107.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 5.97 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,711 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 264,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.49 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $646 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sir Capital Mgmt Lp reported 2.31M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 74,039 shares. Loews has 24,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goodhaven Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 820,571 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 304,680 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 311,900 shares. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 230,000 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 50,434 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,191 shares. First Manhattan invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 533 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 896,494 shares. Moreover, Victory Incorporated has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Loeb Prtnrs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 66 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On WPX Energy Inc (WPX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy: Accelerated Returns To Shareholders Becoming Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WPX Energy Announces Second Midstream Monetization in 2019 – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPX Energy to cut 2019 capex by 23%; unveils $200M-plus in asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Is Slamming on the Brakes Amid Lower Oil Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares to 164,729 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,019 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.18% or 42,860 shares. Pdt has 135,131 shares. Pictet North America Advisors accumulated 7,117 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated holds 0.23% or 20,432 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 459 shares. Highland Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ent Service owns 268 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 4,748 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 510,232 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2.18M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 334,402 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jones Lllp reported 3,176 shares stake. 12,236 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.13% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Zoetis (ZTS) and Elanco (ELAN) To See Nominal Impact From ASF Despite Existing Overhang – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 11,855 shares to 127,259 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 37,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).