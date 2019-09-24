Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $353,400 as Market Valuation Declined; Concho Res (CXO) Stake Held by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 8,537 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $881,000, up from 5,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 1.44M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 165,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 106,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 15.76 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Transocean to retire rigs, take $580 million charge – Houston Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Relinquishes Interests in Samsung Drillships Under Construction – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean to give up interests in two drillships – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 200,762 shares to 154,010 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 326,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,175 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Management Limited invested in 0.08% or 22,975 shares. Jane Street Gru Llc stated it has 168,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 8,962 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 36,458 shares. Css Limited Company Il owns 123,439 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.27 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 26 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Lp has 4.51M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Sheffield Asset Mngmt holds 1.55% or 128,100 shares in its portfolio. The Jersey-based Contrarius Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 5.99% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Teachers Retirement owns 488,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 32,748 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. 1,500 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R. HARPER JACK F bought $654,000 worth of stock. 2,000 shares were bought by Merriman Gary A, worth $139,800 on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Concho to sell $925M of assets to new Houston-based energy co. – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “A Big Risk Premium Could Stay in the Oil Market for Years: 4 Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 23, 2019.