Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $8.92 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cme Group Cl A (CME) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Stake by $950,600

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 9.41 million shares traded or 270.59% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 70,925 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77M, down from 75,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 2.13 million shares traded or 64.97% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 175,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,600 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.22% or 36,539 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,461 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrow Financial has invested 0.68% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,939 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability. Moreover, Rothschild Commerce Asset Mgmt Us has 0.48% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 5,242 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. Excalibur Management Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Professionals Inc has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Goodman Financial holds 3,567 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 716 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Co Lc reported 5,425 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 922 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 94,980 shares. 18,651 were accumulated by Northside Mngmt Lc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.