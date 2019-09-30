Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $10.67 Million; Appleton Partners Upped Its Stryker Com (SYK) Stake by $398,110

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 15,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 13,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.77. About 368,314 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 114,821 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C.. Shares for $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

