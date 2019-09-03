Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by $11.97 Million; As St Joe Company (JOE) Stock Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered by $369,168 Its Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in St Joe Company (JOE) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 23,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% . The institutional investor held 162,596 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 185,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in St Joe Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 90,396 shares traded. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has risen 10.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 09/05/2018 – The St. Joe Co and Key International Announce Plans for a Joint Venture; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 23/03/2018 – St Joe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE, KEY INTL IN VENTURE TO DEVELOP NEW PANAMA CITY RESORT; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 10/03/2018 WV MetroSources: Wheeling Central dethrones St. Joe for third girls basketball title; 24/04/2018 – ST. JOE A NEW SHORT FROM KERRISDALE, SEES 42% DOWNSIDE; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s largest shareholder is failing and must comply with new SEC rules that limit holdings of illiquid stocks. JOE represents 25%+ of Fairholme Funds. That needs to be cut to 15% by Dec 1. 2/8; 04/04/2018 – St Joe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FAIRHOLME SAYS NO NEED TO CUT ST. JOE STAKE TO COMPLY WITH SEC

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by 404.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 369,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Res Fd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 1.20M shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

Analysts await The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. JOE’s profit will be $3.50M for 75.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The St. Joe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,358 activity. WALTERS Elizabeth J bought $24,633 worth of stock or 1,438 shares. $17,440 worth of stock was bought by Bakun Marek on Monday, May 6.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 323,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,906 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.