Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Enerplus (ERF) Stake by $3.58 Million; Share Price Declined; As Caci Intl (CACI) Shares Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Raised by $2.86 Million Its Stake

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 34,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11M, up from 20,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $225.15. About 129,122 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.42M shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 804,310 shares to 4.37M shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 44,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 0.01% or 177,553 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 69,826 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0.01% or 199,024 shares. Regentatlantic Lc owns 0.26% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 19,185 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.35% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.85% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 14,412 shares. Parametric Ltd Co reported 71,720 shares. 6 were accumulated by Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Guild Inc holds 1.13% or 3,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 3,633 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 130,798 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 167 shares.

