Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Continental Resources (CLR) Position; Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 17.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired 28,552 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 188,934 shares with $19.13M value, up from 160,382 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $339.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $106.06. About 6.59 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 45.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 36,813 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 118,374 shares with $5.30 million value, up from 81,561 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $10.84B valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 1.60M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.43% above currents $106.06 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 80.42% above currents $28.96 stock price. Continental Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS.