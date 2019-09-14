Sio Capital Management Upped Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA); Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 49,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 157,184 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25M, up from 107,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 943,195 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,180 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 64,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,000 shares to 96,464 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 430,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 205,375 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 3,762 shares. Lincoln National Corp owns 4,446 shares. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 1,789 shares. 63,355 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Biltmore Wealth Management Lc owns 8,998 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 2.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 163,358 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.29% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 1,481 shares. Prudential Plc reported 3,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,860 shares. 72 were reported by Valley Advisers Inc. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated invested in 12,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Money Mgmt Lc invested in 4.81% or 67,223 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,224 shares. Profit Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Capital Limited Company accumulated 1.08% or 210,572 shares. Montag A &, Georgia-based fund reported 183,905 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.54% or 74,682 shares. Ls Advsr Llc reported 168,622 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Ifrah holds 13,482 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc holds 50,342 shares. Argi Inv Service Ltd Co invested in 23,420 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Limited Company has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jones Lllp has 189,935 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates accumulated 4,998 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 264,238 are owned by Carlson Capital L P.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,900 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

