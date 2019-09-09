Sio Capital Management Trimmed Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Position by $10.72 Million; Stock Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 345,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The hedge fund held 717,735 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 394,873 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted FFO 63c-65c a Share; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.56/Shr- Adjusted FFO $2.69/Shr, Not FFO; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 571,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.725. About 472,863 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Expected to Launch TAVALISSE in the U.S. in Late May; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FURTHER ANALYSIS OF THE TREATMENT, INCLUDING HISTOLOGY, ARE EXPECTED LATER IN YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Says Inaccurate Info on Treatment Candidate Erroneously Posted Online; 09/03/2018 – RIGEL FILES $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS AVAILABILITY OF TAVALISSE™ IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL – FDA IS CONTINUING ITS REVIEW OF NDA AND PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR FOSTAMATINIB NDA IS APRIL 17; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS WITH GREATER THAN 1 GRAM/DAY OF PROTEINURIA HAVE AN INCREASED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION AND REPRESENT AN UNMET MEDICAL NEED; 17/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS NDA FOR TAVALISSE APPROVED BY FDA; 29/05/2018 – Rigel Announces Availability of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ drug for rare bleeding disorder

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Jane Street Limited Com invested in 13,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory holds 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 8,121 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Prudential reported 13,772 shares stake. Hudson Bay Management LP holds 0.07% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 74,748 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 378,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 16,712 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Principal Financial Gp owns 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 47,173 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 149,488 shares to 245,968 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harrow Health Inc by 205,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Covington Capital has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 38,963 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co owns 1.53 million shares. 66,032 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Citigroup accumulated 116,771 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 522,300 shares. 37,745 were reported by Eii Cap Management. Invesco reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Axa holds 0.06% or 531,978 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 505,566 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $101.90M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.