Sio Capital Management Trimmed Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) Holding as Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 33,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.41. About 100,546 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 11.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Front Barnett Lc owns 77,808 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Schaller Inv Grp stated it has 3,850 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Newfocus Fincl Limited Liability invested 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 51,685 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs reported 460,902 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Alaska Permanent Cap Management reported 0.05% stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,668 shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.2% or 397,198 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 493,309 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Counsel Inc holds 56,042 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 1.41% or 108,449 shares. At State Bank reported 21,769 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares to 142,287 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,399 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health Inc by 205,750 shares to 541,114 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 106,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc.