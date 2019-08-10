Sio Capital Management Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Has Cut by $1.14 Million; As Fnb Pa (FNB) Share Value Rose, Axa Upped Position

Axa increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 109.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 420,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 200,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 991,684 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 571,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 1.01 million shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 12/04/2018 – Rigel Makes Statement Regarding Website Error; 09/03/2018 – RIGEL FILES $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL NAMES DEAN SCHORNO AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME; 18/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BE USED FOR ACTIVITIES IN CONNECTION WITH COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF TAVALISSE IN UNITED STATES; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: Inaccurate Information Was Shown About FDA Review of NDA for Fostamatinib; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FOSTAMATINIB WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD TO MODERATE ADVERSE EVENTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ drug for rare bleeding disorder; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL – DUE TO AN ERROR, INACCURATE INFORMATION WAS DISPLAYED REGARDING U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF NDA FOR FOSTAMATINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 12,505 shares to 14,138 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 149,488 shares to 245,968 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 106,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% negative EPS growth.

