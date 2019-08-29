Sio Capital Management Stake in Hill (HRC) Cut by $1.58 Million; Wright Investors Service Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $311,178 as Market Value Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 192,568 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 7,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 63,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 70,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 15.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Chatham Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vanguard Group Inc reported 449.99 million shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 12,300 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Agf Invs accumulated 0.26% or 546,075 shares. Legacy Cap stated it has 1.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Highlander Management owns 18,003 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 0.79% or 78,674 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 43,634 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 144,300 shares. 16,588 are owned by Windsor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. First Commercial Bank has 0.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cookson Peirce & Incorporated stated it has 3.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.23% or 21,532 shares in its portfolio.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,645 shares to 16,536 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer: A Defensive Dividend Stock Even After The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hillrom to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.