Sio Capital Management Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Position

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 55,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.79M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 154.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 245,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 96,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 7.59 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 49,722 shares to 219,073 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,391 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,293 were accumulated by First National Bank & Trust. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has 1,945 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 107,682 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mgmt. Golub Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,728 shares. Loeb Partners has 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited holds 0.27% or 36,709 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 5,699 shares. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlson Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,755 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,013 shares. Blackrock has 0.7% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.08% or 90,835 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And holds 1,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 1,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Alpine Woods Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,500 shares. 25,820 are held by Roberts Glore And Comm Il. Bryn Mawr Tru Com accumulated 0.43% or 121,256 shares. 234,264 were reported by Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Ltd Company. Dodge & Cox invested 0.91% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Clark Estates Ny invested in 0.5% or 49,550 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.41% or 1.30 million shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation reported 15,620 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 3.95M shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division holds 222,238 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 592,818 shares to 215,042 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,153 shares, and cut its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Strong HIV Sales Drive Gilead’s (GILD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goodbye To Gilead As ViiV, Merck Besiege Its HIV Citadel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.