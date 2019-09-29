Sio Capital Management Raised Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake By $8.09 Million; GOEASY LTD COMMON SHARES (EHMEF) Shorts Decreased By 0.99%

GOEASY LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had a decrease of 0.99% in short interest. EHMEF’s SI was 329,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.99% from 332,300 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 183 days are for GOEASY LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)’s short sellers to cover EHMEF’s short positions. It closed at $43.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stake by 138.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 78,500 shares as Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s stock rose 76.33%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 135,300 shares with $13.94M value, up from 56,800 last quarter. Mirati Therapeutics Inc now has $3.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 527,559 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Limited Co has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 17,749 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 18,900 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 269,790 shares. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 0.03% or 3,660 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,130 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 147,567 shares. Atika Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Voya Inv Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 9,919 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Barclays Plc holds 33,897 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada has 3,615 shares. 4,482 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Millennium Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,476 shares.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Wednesday, July 17. 62,500 shares valued at $6.37 million were sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Tuesday, July 23.

Among 3 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $10500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $84.75’s average target is 0.39% above currents $84.42 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9. B. Riley & Co maintained Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) rating on Wednesday, September 11. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $8300 target. The stock of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Not Too Worried About Mirati Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) Cash Burn Situation – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mirati Therapeutics: Revisiting As KRAS Data Nears – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) PT Cut to $115 at Credit Suisse on Competitor Data – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) stake by 100,000 shares to 102,827 valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sutro Biopharma Inc stake by 59,737 shares and now owns 339,059 shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services that enhance the lives of everyday Canadians. The company has market cap of $652.09 million. It operates through two divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. The easyfinancial segment provides short-term unsecured consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

More notable recent goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “goeasy: Best Valued Financial Stock On The TSX – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “goeasy: A Live Senate Bill Could Wipe Out GSY’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “goeasy: 30% Compounder Valued At 1/3 Its Growth Could Rise More Than 3x In 3-Years – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “goeasy: Their Competitors Are Leaving The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goeasy: Impending Regulatory Changes Could Jeopardize Entire Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.