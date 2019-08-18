Sio Capital Management Position in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Increased as Valuation Rose; Dover (DOV) Holding Held by Parsec Financial Management Inc

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 8,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 110,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 102,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 344,925 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63M, up from 237,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 595,018 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares to 421,479 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 338,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,410 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put).

